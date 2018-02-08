Avenfield case: IHC to hear plea challenging inclusion of UK-based witnesses

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar (from right) at the Kashmir Day rally in Muzaffarabad on Monday. - Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear today the plea of Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the accountability court's order allowing the recording of statements of two witnesses via video link.

On February 2, the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family approved the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea to record statements of two UK-based witnesses via video link.



On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law challenged the accountability court decision in the high court pleading that it be nullified.



The NAB chairman and accountability court judge have been named respondents in the case.

NAB filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.



In the Avenfield case, wherein Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar stand accused, NAB had submitted on January 22 a supplementary reference revealing new evidence and witnesses — including two UK-based individuals.

The counsels for Nawaz and Maryam had opposed the supplementary reference but the court allowed it.

Supplementary Avenfield reference

On January 22, NAB filed in the accountability court a supplementary reference against Nawaz and four others in the Avenfield case.

NAB informed the judge that the new supplementary reference which has fresh pieces of evidence against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom.

Forensic expert Robert Radley and a close relative of Panama case Joint Investigative Team head Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, Akhtar Raja, will be witnesses in the case, while two other witnesses are affiliated with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



NAB informed that it has taken the initial statement from the witnesses based in the UK.

The apex anti-corruption watchdog said that one of the witnesses belongs to a private media channel, while two others work under NAB.

Moreover, it also informed the court that excerpts of TV interviews of Nawaz, Maryam, Hasan and Hussain are part of the fresh evidence.