pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
Web Desk

Four alleged robbers arrested in Karachi's Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

KARACHI: At least four suspects were arrested Friday night following a police operation here in the city's Khawaja Ajmeer Nagri area, Geo News reported.

The arrested suspects — who have been identified as Jibran, Adil, Usama, and Shehroz — had looted Rs. 1.1 million from a citizen, authorities said, adding the victim's driver was said to be involved with the robbers.

Police said the looted cash, as well as weapons, two motorcycles, and mobile phones, had been recovered from the detained suspects.

However, police are still conducting raids to search for the arrested suspects' accomplices.

