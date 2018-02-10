Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
REUTERS

It's alive! Tom Hardy waxwork with beating heart unveiled in London

By
REUTERS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Madame Tussauds' unveils its new wax figure of British actor Tom Hardy in London

LONDON: Madame Tussauds' waxwork museum is offering fans of actor Tom Hardy a new and unusual chance to get close to their idol - launching a waxwork figure of the actor with a beating heart, that visitors can pose with and even cuddle.

The figure depicts Hardy seated on a couch, his arm resting on the back, to allow visitors to get close enough to feel or listen to its heartbeat. The museum said in a statement that it features a beating heart and a “soft, warm torso.”

The museum allows visitors to touch the waxwork replicas of celebrities

The museum, which has branches around the world, allows visitors to touch the waxwork replicas of celebrities, occasionally leading to excessive familiarity.

The New York branch of the attraction had to retire its figure of Canadian singer Justin Bieber in 2014 due to it being excessively groped by fans, local media reported.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Trump' and 'Kim' thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

'Trump' and 'Kim' thrown out of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

 Updated 13 hours ago
After Bakhtawar’s legal notice, launch of book on Benazir cancelled

After Bakhtawar’s legal notice, launch of book on Benazir cancelled

 Updated yesterday
Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital

 Updated yesterday
Real life heroes star in Clint Eastwood French attack movie

Real life heroes star in Clint Eastwood French attack movie

 Updated yesterday
Deepika and Ranveer all set for a dream wedding this year?

Deepika and Ranveer all set for a dream wedding this year?

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
LA prosecutors review three sex assault accusations against Weinstein

LA prosecutors review three sex assault accusations against Weinstein

 Updated 2 days ago
After Padmaavat, film made on Queen of Jhansi’s life faces opposition in India

After Padmaavat, film made on Queen of Jhansi’s life faces opposition in India

 Updated 2 days ago
'Black Panther' gets superhero reception from critics

'Black Panther' gets superhero reception from critics

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM