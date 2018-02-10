Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan held a meeting in Washington-Photo:File

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday suggested the formation of a joint framework by the United States and Pakistan to achieve peace in the region in a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

The framework should take into account security concerns of both countries, Iqbal said.

Iqbal also told the US official a stable and secure Afghanistan is important for development in Pakistan. Certain regional elements are bent on destroying the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, he added.

The two also discussed bilateral relations, with Iqbal apprising the US official of progress in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

The interior minister on the occasion said Pakistan has given unmatched sacrifices to achieve domestic peace.

US, Pakistan to hold 'structural dialogue' soon: Ahsan Iqbal

'We do not want dollars; rather, we want to extend our alliance on mutual respect'

We are ready to hand over a peaceful and tolerant country to the new generation, he added.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in the US capital, Iqbal said “we do not want dollars; we would rather extend an alliance based on mutual respect," he added, saying Pakistan hopes for a "friendly, respectful" relationship.

Iqbal went on to say it was not acceptable to Pakistan that the US' security requisites are met but Islamabad's concerns are ignored.

The US cannot hamper Pakistan's economic relief, the minister added.

"We want recognition of Pakistan's efforts in the war against terrorism."

Commenting on South Asia's strategic issues, the minister mentioned that regional autonomy should be understood and respected. He explained that Pakistan and Afghanistan are closely linked to each other and will continue to be.

Islamabad and Washington, therefore, can together play a pivotal role in Afghanistan and the related peace process.

Further, in response to a question about a hearing that US Senator John Sullivan attended, Iqbal said, "it was acknowledged that Pakistan and its relations with Afghanistan are both a critical part of the peace process in Afghanistan."

"Without better linkages, it (peace process) will not be successful. For peace in Afghanistan, US-Pak need to be restrengthened."

Iqbal also highlighted that terrorism is a disease that affects people around the world, which is why the global fraternity must come together to fight it.

"Terrorists are terrorists", no matter which side of the border they are on, he said, referring to the US' claim that senior leadership of the Afghan Taliban has taken refuge in Pakistan.

"Share intel on terrorists; we are ready to conduct operations," he stressed.

