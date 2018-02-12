Citizens welcome removal of security barriers from Lahore roads

LAHORE: People of the city welcomed the removal of security barriers installed in different areas, an action taken following orders from the Supreme Court.



According to locals, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has made their daily lives easy by giving the directives.

The barriers had kept many routes in Lahore blocked since a long time over fears of terrorist attacks.

Following the orders, city administration sprung into action late Sunday night taking their machinery to areas where the barriers were installed.

The sites around which security barriers were placed included CM House in Model Town, Governor House on Mall Road, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri’s residence in Model Town, Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat, Jamia Qadsia, Hafiz Saeed’s residence in Johar Town, IG and DIG offices, Abbott Road and the passport office in Garden Town.

The chief justice issued the orders a day earlier while hearing a suo motu case on several issues of public welfare, including the provision of clean drinking water, for which Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was present in the court's Lahore Registry.

When the additional home secretary explained to the court that the barricades have been erected due to security concerns, the chief justice remarked, "I have threats too, you should alert your forces".

The chief justice observed further that it will review the issue of barricades outside offices of security agencies and then make a decision on their removal.

He admonished security officers for keeping elected representatives confined at home, observing that the "CM is an awaami aadmi [man of the people], he should say 'Shehbaz Sharif is not scared of anyone'".