Shah Rukh Khan crosses 33 million followers on Twitter

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan reached a social media milestone on Sunday when he crossed 33 million followers on Twitter.



To thank his followers, Khan posted a video on his Twitter account in which he is seen wearing a tuxedo. “I thought every time we reach a big number I should always do something special for you. But normally I don’t get the time. But today I have the time so I gelled my hair back, wore my coolest dark glasses and I am even wearing a bow tie, a full tuxedo,” Khan said in the video.

The king of Bollywood then jumps into a pool and dialogues from some his famous movies can be heard in the background.

King Khan also has a large following on Facebook (25 million) and on Instagram (11.4 million).

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Zero a film that will also feature Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

