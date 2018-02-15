Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
Bilawal expresses grief over Florida school carnage

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: FIle  

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed grief over the Florida school carnage, saying there is a strong need for United States and it administration to search for undetected reasons that lead to such massacres.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their deeply bereaved families," the PPP chairperson said, adding that such cowardly attacks in schools in the developed states of America have sent shock waves across the world.

The people of Pakistan equally share the pain and grief of their American brothers and sisters and were praying for the victims of the Florida school attack.

A former student at a Florida high school opened fire in the institute on Wednesday, causing numerous fatalities and wounding at least 50 before he was arrested by police, authorities said.

17 killed in Florida school shooting; suspect in custody

Live television showed dozens of students running and walking away from the school

At least 17 people were reported dead, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nikolaus Cruz, 19, the gunman, surrendered to police quietly, Israel said.

“There was a time when he did attend the school,” Israel said. “I don’t know why he left, I don’t know when he left.”

"We have already begun to dissect his websites and things on social media that he was on and some of the things... are very, very disturbing," Israel said.

"If a person is predisposed to commit such a horrific event by going to a school and shooting people... there's not anybody or not a lot law enforcement can do about it."

A teacher at the school said Cruz had been identified previously as a potential threat to his classmates.

"We were told last year that he wasn't allowed on campus with a backpack on him," math teacher Jim Gard said in a Miami Herald interview.

