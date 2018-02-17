Constitution is the only red-line for PML-N govt: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that the question of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has not yet come up.



In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the prime minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the party’s provincial president but the leader who the masses recognise is Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said, “This is my seventh month as premier, and Nawaz Sharif has never telephoned me up till now [to instruct me] to do this or not do the other."

He added that there was only one red-line for his government and that was the Constitution of Pakistan.

Reacting on the criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, he said: “I don’t have any acquaintance with him, he didn’t even come in assembly to vote. I am not concerned on his opinion.”



PM Abbasi said that he is always ready to debate with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

“I have asked him several times to come debate with me in person,” he said.