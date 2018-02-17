Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Constitution is the only red-line for PML-N govt: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that the question of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has not yet come up.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the prime minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the party’s provincial president but the leader who the masses recognise is Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said, “This is my seventh month as premier, and Nawaz Sharif has never telephoned me up till now [to instruct me] to do this or not do the other."

He added that there was only one red-line for his government and that was the Constitution of Pakistan.

Reacting on the criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, he said: “I don’t have any acquaintance with him, he didn’t even come in assembly to vote. I am not concerned on his opinion.”

PM Abbasi said that he is always ready to debate with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid.

“I have asked him several times to come debate with me in person,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

 Updated an hour ago
Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

 Updated 6 hours ago
IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM