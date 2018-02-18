Amitabh Bachchan writes unique 'job application' to work with Katrina, Deepika

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s unique job application has left a smile on the faces of his fans and followers on twitter.

The megastar took to the micro-blogging website to share a picture of a news piece on how the two leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, are too tall for actors like Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Bachchan shared a unique solution for the ‘height problem’ along with his ‘job application.’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “Job Application : Amitabh Bachchan DOB 11.10.1942 .. age 76 .. 49 yrs experience in films .. approx 200 films acted .. speaks Hindi .. HEIGHT 6’2’’ .. available .. You shall never have height problem !!”



Big B, who has previously shared screen space with Deepika in Piku, is set to work with Katrina in their upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

