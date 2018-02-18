Can't connect right now! retry
FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted on Sunday Intelligence-based operations in various parts of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

According to the army’s media cell, the security personnel apprehended five terrorists during raids in the province’s Bostan, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi, Pishin, Lehri and Chathar areas.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition including rockets, sub-machine guns, mines, and explosives were recovered, said the ISPR statement.

The IBOs were conducted as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a nationwide military operation involving all law-enforcement agencies launched in February 2017.

