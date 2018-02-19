Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 19 2018
REUTERS

Trump blasts Oprah over 60 Minutes episode

Monday Feb 19, 2018

US President Donald Trump blasted media mogul Oprah Winfrey on Twitter on Sunday night over a segment on CBS’s 60 Minutes programme and again said he hoped she would face him as an opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

Actress and television host Winfrey, now a contributor to the CBS programme, led a panel of 14 Republican, Democrat and Independent voters from Grand Rapids, Michigan in a wide-ranging discussion about Trump’s first year in office.

Trump tweeted: “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Winfrey has told various media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, that she is not running for president, but has considered it, after there was much recent media speculation.

The panelists ranged from voters who said “I love him more and more every day,” to others questioning Trump’s stability, saying, “All he does is bully people.”

Winfrey made no declarative statements for or against the president in the programme. But she did ask questions ranging from whether the country is better off economically to whether respect for the country is eroding around the world.

