Shehbaz can prove to be a better PM than Nawaz, says Musharraf

Video: Geo News

KARACHI: Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf on Monday claimed that Shehbaz Sharif could prove to be a better prime minister than his brother and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif.



In an interview to a private television channel, Musharraf advised the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president to end his career in politics.

Predicting Maryam Nawaz's future in politics, the former president claimed that her future was bleak.

"Her [Maryam's] own party will not accept her as a politician," he said, adding, "Her political future is hopeless."

In a comment on the country's political situation, Musharraf said that under the present circumstances, the ruling party will be elected in the centre in the upcoming elections, while the Pakistan Peoples Party will form the government in Sindh.

The former president is facing a treason trial for clamping emergency in the country on November 3, 2007. He was barred from travelling abroad after his name was placed on the exit control list (ECL) on April 5, 2013.

However, he had left for Dubai on March 16, 2016, hours after the interior ministry issued a notification to remove his name from the ECL. He had stated that he was going abroad to get "medical treatment of a decade-old illness which has now developed several complications."

In his interview, Musharraf said that he was likely to come back to Pakistan after the tenure of the present PML-N government ends.

'MQM does not fit in my vision'

Refuting rumours of joining Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the former president said that his vision was broad and the party did not fit into it.

"To think MQM-P is the representative of muhajirs is a shallow notion," he said.

Taking a jibe at the splinter groups of MQM-P, Musharraf said that none of the party's factions possess the required leadership quality.

"Dr Farooq Sattar lacks leadership qualities and the public welfare mindset and so does Mustafa Kamal," he said, referring to the MQM-P's disputed chief and Pak Sarzameen Party's head.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for lacking vision.

"Imran also does not have a vision, but he has a charming personality."