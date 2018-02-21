Sharif brothers want to dictate judgements again: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the Sharif brothers want to "dictate judgements to the judiciary again."



The PPP chairman, in his statement, said the Sharif family is not aware that Pakistan has changed. "We will not tolerate such attacks on or blackmailing the judiciary."

He alleged that Sharif brothers had also been dictating verdicts against former premier Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal said that judges were blackmailed during the Panama case and that the Sharif brothers kept pressuring judges by describing the international corruption scandal as a 'conspiracy' against them.

They have mastered in lying and hypocrisy, he added.