Wednesday Feb 21 2018
IHC seeks religious scholars' assistance in Elections Act case

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday decided to take guidance from religious scholars in assisting the court in a case pertaining to Elections Act 2017.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, during hearing of the case on Wednesday, said religious scholars should assist the court pertaining the matter of an amendment in the affidavit.

The court appointed Professor Dr Hassan Madni, Mohsin Naqvi, Dr Sajidur Rahman and Mufti Hussain Binori as judicial aides.

The court tasked Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to contact the above-mentioned individuals.

It also directed the counsel of the petitioner to complete arguments within two days.

Moreover, the court decided to conduct hearing of the case on daily basis.

