NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested the Lahore Development Authority's former director general Ahad Cheema on charges of illegal allotment of 32 kanal land in Ashiyana Housing Scheme.



Cheema will be presented before the accountability court tomorrow, NAB will request the court to grant physical remand of the suspect.

The arrest was made under NAB ordinance’s schedule two as the former LDA director did not appear before it when summoned on January 16.

Earlier, prior to the arrest, NAB warned Cheema that action will be taken against him under NAB ordinance if he fails to appear before the institution.

According to the ordinance, the anti-graft watchdog reserves right to change inquiry into an investigation, under which it can arrest the suspect.

Later in the day, NAB in an official press release gave grounds for the arrest of former LDA director general.

The anti-graft watchdog said that the inquiry it conducted so far reveals sufficient evidence to prove the involvement of Cheema in financial malpractices.

It said that the Cheema, by misuse of authority and with criminal intent, awarded a contract of Ashian Iqbal project of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/S Lahore Casa Developers. a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract, adding that Cheema received illegal gratification in the form of 32 Kanal land valuing Rs.30.090 million approx from owners of M/S Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.