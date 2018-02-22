Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 22 2018
Web Desk

India producer association reinstates ban on Pakistani actors

Web Desk

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

A still from Raees starring Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan 

The association of India’s top producers has decided to uphold its ban on Pakistani actors, after it passed a similar resolution last year after Uri attacks. 

President of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) told Indian media that the association had opposed payment of INR50 million to Fawad Khan for his role in a Karan Johar movie.

IMPPA opposes casting Pakistani actors in Indian films, the president said.

Far-right Hindu groups have protested against various films starring Pakistani actors, after India accused Pakistan of cross-border attacks.

Films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring, among others, Imran Abbas as well as Mahira Khan-starrer Raees faced opposition and protests by various extremist groups.

