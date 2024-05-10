Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?

Reports have just come to light that Meghan Markle was in London with Prince Harry while he attended the Invictus Games event.



According to a report by the New York Post the Duchess made the decision to skip her husband’s event this week, all while he was met with ‘booing’ while climbing the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral.

This comes considering she decided to meet up at London’s Heathrow Airport just hours before their flight to Nigeria instead.

For those unversed, Prince Harry was in Britian for the 10th anniversary event of the Invictus Games.

At the time he attended without Meghan Markle or his children by his side. The event was also attended by only a few close figures like Princess Diana’s brother.

Shortly after that he jetted off to Nigeria where he will meet up with Meghan Markle for a cultural exchange that many royal experts are dubbing a mini royal tour.

As of right now the couple are slated to spend a full three days there.