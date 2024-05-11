Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman discuss MCU future after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are anxious about their future in Marvels after Deadpool & Wolverine.

During an interview with Empire magazine, Reynolds and Jackman expressed their anxieties.

Deadpool & Wolverine, marks the first time both characters will appear in the MCU, transitioning from their previous portrayals under the 20th Century Fox banner.

Talking about the future plans, Reynolds humorously told the interviewer, "I’m very nervous talking to you."

However, Jackman also remained cautious of not revealing much, as he added, "I’ve never been so scared of what’s coming out of my mouth."

It is speculated that while Deadpool may continue to provide comic relief, Wolverine could play a more substantial role in upcoming major Marvel projects like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26, slightly delayed from its initial date, May 3, 2024.