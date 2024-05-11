'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

Jane Lynch's character in the series Only Murders in the Building was murdered in season 3

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

Only Murders in the Building star Jane Lynch shared an exciting news with fans.

Lynch, who played the role of Sazz Pataki, in the hit series teased her continued appearance in the upcoming season.

According to PEOPLE report, the actress confirmed that while her character is indeed the murder victim, she will still feature prominently.

She said, "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease, And so I have some really great flashbacks."

Lynch expressed her excitement about her significant involvement, stating, "I don't want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot. I’m in five out of 10 episodes, so I’m excited."

Season 4 of the show will delve into the mystery surrounding Sazz’s death. The narrative will continue to unfold with the trio, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), seeking answers.

In addition to the returning cast, the new season will also feature stars like Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani in significant roles contributing to the investigation of Sazz’s mysterious demise.