 

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

Jane Lynch's character in the series Only Murders in the Building was murdered in season 3

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

Only Murders in the Building star Jane Lynch shared an exciting news with fans.

Lynch, who played the role of Sazz Pataki, in the hit series teased her continued appearance in the upcoming season.

According to PEOPLE report, the actress confirmed that while her character is indeed the murder victim, she will still feature prominently.

She said, "Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease, And so I have some really great flashbacks."

Lynch expressed her excitement about her significant involvement, stating, "I don't want to give it away though, but I’m in it a lot. I’m in five out of 10 episodes, so I’m excited."

Season 4 of the show will delve into the mystery surrounding Sazz’s death. The narrative will continue to unfold with the trio, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), seeking answers.

In addition to the returning cast, the new season will also feature stars like Meryl Streep, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani in significant roles contributing to the investigation of Sazz’s mysterious demise.

More From Entertainment

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere
Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover

Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover
Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year honour

Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year honour
Hailey Bieber's due date revealed amid Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement video

Hailey Bieber's due date revealed amid Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement
Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare
New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light video

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light
Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'
Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit video

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit
Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'