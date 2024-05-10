Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

May 10, 2024
Prince Harry just made a brief visit to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the famous Invictus Games.
Noticeably, at this year’s much-anticipated event in London, King Charles and Prince William, his father and brother respectively, were absent.
Even though, back in 2014, the Invictus Games were supported by the-then- Prince Charles as well as Prince William, however this year, both of them declined invites to the ceremony, which were sent personally by Harry.
In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily had a conversation with Chris Ship, ITV News’ royal editor.
Chris told the hosts, "I understand that Harry did give his father and his brother a ticket for the event.”
“I just think it's a big mistake for the royal family to not be involved,” he further stated, revealing his stance over the situation.
“It clearly shows that there's a school of thought within both palaces, not just Buckingham Palace, but also Kensington Palace,” Chris added, concluding that Prince Harry might just be at a “point of no return.”