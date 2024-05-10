 

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry sent out personal invitations to King Charles and Prince William for the Invictus Games ceremony

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry just made a brief visit to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the famous Invictus Games.

Noticeably, at this year’s much-anticipated event in London, King Charles and Prince William, his father and brother respectively, were absent.

Even though, back in 2014, the Invictus Games were supported by the-then- Prince Charles as well as Prince William, however this year, both of them declined invites to the ceremony, which were sent personally by Harry.

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily had a conversation with Chris Ship, ITV News’ royal editor.

Chris told the hosts, "I understand that Harry did give his father and his brother a ticket for the event.”

“I just think it's a big mistake for the royal family to not be involved,” he further stated, revealing his stance over the situation.

“It clearly shows that there's a school of thought within both palaces, not just Buckingham Palace, but also Kensington Palace,” Chris added, concluding that Prince Harry might just be at a “point of no return.”

More From Entertainment

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light video

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light
Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'
Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit video

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit
Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid