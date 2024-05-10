 

Hailey Bieber's due date revealed amid Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are expecting their first child

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are reportedly counting days to welcome the newest addition in their family.

As per the latest findings of People Magazine, the Rhode founder has her due date late summer as she is already six months pregnant.

The popular duo just announced the fashion moguls pregnancy and now the mother of Justin Bieber recently spilled the beans on whether the couple’s fans should expect their baby or “BABIES.”

It is pertinent to mention here that replying to Stephen Baldwin’s, Hailey’s father, comment on the vow renewal post, Justin’s mother, Patty Mallette, recently sparked twins' rumours as she penned, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Putting these speculations to bed, she, then, clarified replying to a fans' query regarding the use of plural in her comment, “No not twins lol I wish,” adding, “I just mean in general.”

She also joked, “Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

