 

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Prince Harry gave a thoughtful speech on mental health in Nigeria, but an expert has revealed a 'key' part of it

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Prince Harry gave a thoughtful speech on mental health in Nigeria, but an expert has revealed a 'key' part of it 

Prince Harry gave an enlightened speech about mental health during his visit to a Nigerian school. The Duke of Sussex is on a trip to Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle.

During his speech, Harry said: "Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself in order to be able to help other people, other people have to look after themselves in order to be able to look after you. That's the way it works."

Now, wellness expert and mental health mentor Sara Goode has added to his statement, calling it a “key” statement on mental wellbeing.

"This statement is key, if each of us learns to process and deal with our own emotional needs first, we stop projecting our feelings and therefore thoughts and judgements onto others. As the saying goes, 'healed people heal people, hurt people hurt people,'” Sara told The Mirror.

"Taking responsibility for how we feel, and being brave enough to ask for help when we need it shows everyone around us that it is OK to not be OK, we are all vulnerable in different ways, but we can find collective strength in that vulnerability when we take ownership of it."

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give first interview in Nigeria
Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins

Justin Bieber's mom reveals if he and Hailey Bieber are having twins
Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub video

Prince Diana's brother promises to look after Harry after King Charles snub
Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart

Prince William thrilled to reveal site of project close to his heart