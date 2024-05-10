Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Prince Harry gave an enlightened speech about mental health during his visit to a Nigerian school. The Duke of Sussex is on a trip to Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle.

During his speech, Harry said: "Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself in order to be able to help other people, other people have to look after themselves in order to be able to look after you. That's the way it works."

Now, wellness expert and mental health mentor Sara Goode has added to his statement, calling it a “key” statement on mental wellbeing.

"This statement is key, if each of us learns to process and deal with our own emotional needs first, we stop projecting our feelings and therefore thoughts and judgements onto others. As the saying goes, 'healed people heal people, hurt people hurt people,'” Sara told The Mirror.

"Taking responsibility for how we feel, and being brave enough to ask for help when we need it shows everyone around us that it is OK to not be OK, we are all vulnerable in different ways, but we can find collective strength in that vulnerability when we take ownership of it."