Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year honour

Olivia Rodrigo and her long-time collaborator, Dan Nigro were awarded the trophy for Songwriter of the Year by ASCAP on May 8, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo and her collaborator, Dan Nigro just achieved a milestone in the music industry together.

The two artists have co-written several songs over a span of many years and have been announced as the 2024 Songwriters of the Year by ASCAP.

ASCAP or the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awarded the duo with this prestigious title over their songs, Vampire and Bad Idea, Right?

The 21 and 41-year-old artists were honoured for their work during the annual award ceremony which was held at the Houdini Estate, Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

“Olivia Rodrigo [and] Daniel Nigro are a true pop dream team. After taking the world by storm with SOUR, the two followed up with a bona fide modern masterpiece in 2023: GUTS,” ASCAP wrote in an announcement on their website.

The note continued, “Their bold, grunge inspired sophomore record brought critical acclaim, mainstream obsession, a sold-out world tour and hits topping the charts.”

On Thursday, May 9, Nigro took to his official Instagram account to express his gratitude over the accolade, writing, “Thank you so much to ASCAP for naming Olivia and I as Songwriters of the year!!!”