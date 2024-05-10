Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself’ around kids during new trip

Right before embarking on his trip to Nigeria, Prince Harry attended an event for a charity that supports the children of military personnel killed on duty and seemed to be in high spirits.



Harry was having a thoughtful conversation with the 50 bereaved military children and young people during the Scotty's Little Soldiers event in London.

The Duke of Sussex seemed “relaxed” and joyful "without royal restrictions," per a body language expert.

Analyzing his body-language, Judi James told The Mirror: "Harry has always been one of the royals who can look totally relaxed and playful with young children he’s visiting and he looks in his element here.”

"Without royal restrictions in terms of formality and perhaps because he is still very much in touch with his own inner child, he seems able to use mirroring, leading and then empathy to generate enthusiasm and fun behavior in them,” she continued.

"His eye-engagement is skillful as he raises his brows, widens his eyes and grins to prompt them to enjoy the fun. Getting down to their height, his expressions make him look more like a child himself as he joins in with all the activities," she said, praising the Prince for his engagement with the kids.

The expert also noted that the visit seemed to be making Harry happy as well as the kids, "The pleasure seems to be very much two-way here. Not only is Harry encouraging the young people to enjoy themselves, he looks buoyed up and genuinely delighted by the interaction here too."

It came as King Charles didn’t meet Harry during his visit to the U.K. Harry was in the country to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.