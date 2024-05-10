Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez reportedly misbehaved with a reporter during 2024's Met Gala

Photo: Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like ‘peasant’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in hot waters once again over her arrogant attitude.

On Monday, the multihyphenate wowed fans with her stunning Met Gala presence, but this wow-factor was reportedly short lived as soon her ‘dismissive and rude’ nullified her charm.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the wife of Ben Affleck misbehaved with one of the reporters during this event.

This backlash comes after, recently, USA Today’s Anika Reed took to TikTok and shared a clip of the Ain’t Your Mama crooner in which she replied to a reporter who asked, “Who are you wearing tonight?”

“Schiaparelli,” Jennifer reportedly responded in a curt manner.

Soon, social media users flooded the comments section of this post and bashed the songstress for treating the reporter like she was a ‘peasant.’

One disappointed fan wrote, “Social media users were quick to call out the Let's Get Loud hitmaker for speaking to the reporter like she was 'peasant.’”

“Her kindness radiates through the screen. I’m deaddd,” another added.

One even referred to her 2002’s super hit song, Jenny From The Block and sarcastically remarked, “That's our humble Jenny from the Block.”