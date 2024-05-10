 

Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez reportedly misbehaved with a reporter during 2024's Met Gala

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like ‘peasant’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in hot waters once again over her arrogant attitude.

On Monday, the multihyphenate wowed fans with her stunning Met Gala presence, but this wow-factor was reportedly short lived as soon her ‘dismissive and rude’ nullified her charm.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, the wife of Ben Affleck misbehaved with one of the reporters during this event. 

This backlash comes after, recently, USA Today’s Anika Reed took to TikTok and shared a clip of the Ain’t Your Mama crooner in which she replied to a reporter who asked, “Who are you wearing tonight?”

“Schiaparelli,” Jennifer reportedly responded in a curt manner.

Soon, social media users flooded the comments section of this post and bashed the songstress for treating the reporter like she was a ‘peasant.’

One disappointed fan wrote, “Social media users were quick to call out the Let's Get Loud hitmaker for speaking to the reporter like she was 'peasant.’”

“Her kindness radiates through the screen. I’m deaddd,” another added.

One even referred to her 2002’s super hit song, Jenny From The Block and sarcastically remarked, “That's our humble Jenny from the Block.”

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare
New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light video

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light
Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit video

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit
Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'
Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech video

Why Meghan Markle remained silent during Prince Harry's mental health speech

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey

'Coronation Street' star Sair Khan pens heartfelt note on motherhood journey
Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle recalls sweet moment with Princess Lilibet during Nigeria trip
Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series

Nicole Kidman set to return to mega hit series
Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik answers if he's ever been in love after split with Gigi Hadid