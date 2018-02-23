Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Abdul Munim Khan was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on February 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA from Shangla, Abdul Munim Khan, for using forged documents to hold his position as a government employee. 

Khan, who is serving as an adviser to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and a special assistant to the chief minister for tourism, was disqualified as a result of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema Islam's (JUI) Sher Alam.

The PTI MPA was disqualified over allegations that he resigned from his position of a government school teacher in the Kohistan district only two days prior to the 2013 elections.

In his petition, Alam had stated that the law did not allow a government servant to contest elections unless there was a two-year gap between the elections and their time of retirement.

Following the SC's ruling today, the ECP was ordered to denotify Khan immediately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in April 2017, had disqualified Khan on Alam's petition; however, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP's order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

 Updated 45 minutes ago
I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 7 hours ago
No decision yet on including Pakistan in FATF grey-list

No decision yet on including Pakistan in FATF grey-list

Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema's arrest

Friction between Punjab govt, NAB over Ahad Cheema's arrest

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM