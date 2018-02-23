Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Abdul Munim Khan was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on February 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA from Shangla, Abdul Munim Khan, for using forged documents to hold his position as a government employee.

Khan, who is serving as an adviser to KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and a special assistant to the chief minister for tourism, was disqualified as a result of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema Islam's (JUI) Sher Alam.

The PTI MPA was disqualified over allegations that he resigned from his position of a government school teacher in the Kohistan district only two days prior to the 2013 elections.



In his petition, Alam had stated that the law did not allow a government servant to contest elections unless there was a two-year gap between the elections and their time of retirement.



Following the SC's ruling today, the ECP was ordered to denotify Khan immediately.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in April 2017, had disqualified Khan on Alam's petition; however, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP's order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).