Friday Feb 23 2018
Teaser of Ali Zafar, Maya Ali’s 'Teefa in Trouble' out

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Ali Zafar and Maya Ali. 

The teaser of Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starer Teefa in Trouble was released as the country celebrated opening of the third series of Pakistan Super League.

The leading star of the film posted the trailer on his Instagram page.

The film is the Pakistani debut of Ali, who has previously worked in Bollywood productions, and would be Maya’s first silver screen appearance.

Besides Ali and Maya, the film features the star of Pakistani film industry, Javed Sheikh.

It is a romantic comedy directed by Ahsan Rahim and will be out in cinemas on July 20.

Previously, Ali has worked in a number of Bollywood films, including Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil, Total Siyapaa, Chashme Baddoor, London Paris New York and Mere Brother ki Dulhan. On the other hand, television star Maya has appeared in widely watched dramas including Aunn Zara, Shanakht, Sanam, Mann Mayal and known to be one of the best, Diyar-e-Dil.

Advertisement

