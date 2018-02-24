Can't connect right now! retry
Twitter reacts to Lahore Literary Festival’s sixth edition

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

The sixth edition of the Lahore Literary Festival kicked off on Friday. Previous editions have played host to such luminaries as Naseeruddin Shah, Basharat Pir, and Mona Eltahaway. 

The line up this year did not disappoint with famed religious scholar Reza Aslan and Emmy award winner Riz Ahmed leading the coveted list.

Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the festival. Here are some of the reactions from fans and detractors:

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan draw in crowds

Controversy precedes LLF 

LLF will continue till Sunday, the 25th of February.

