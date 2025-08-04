Heidi Klum set to 'deworm and de-parasite'

Heidi Klum determined to get rid of 'worms and parasites'

Heidi Klum just opened up about starting a worm and parasite cleanse.

While giving an interview to the Wall Street Journal, the 52-year-old German-American model and TV personality talked about her lifestyle habits, revealing she does not follow any specific diets.

Klum said she has planned to start a worm and parasite cleanse with husband Tom Kaulitz.

She quipped, “I’m going to deworm and de-parasite for the first time. Everything I’m getting on my Instagram feed at the moment is about worms and parasites.”

“I’m doing a worm cleanse and parasite cleanse with my husband. I heard that you’re supposed to do this once a year, and I’ve never done it. So, I feel like I’m really behind. I don’t know what the heck is going to come out,” The Devil Wears Prada star stated.

Klum did not say if she had proof of having worms or parasites but claimed “everyone has them.”

“If you are someone who eats raw things every now and then, like, for example, sushi. There are pills [to get rid of them],” she asserted.

“They have all of these herbs. There’s a lot of clove in there. The parasite hates clove. They also hate the seeds from a papaya. We have all this metal inside of us, and it’s also very important that you use this de-metaling stuff,” the Zoolander alum explained.

“I’m starting this now, and you have to do this for months. It’s like a whole thing,” Heidi Klum revealed.