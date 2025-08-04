Adam Scott reveals if feud with 'Boy Meets World' costar is hashed out

Adam Scott gets honest about 'Boy Meets World' costar feud

Adam Scott is opening up about his beef with Boy Meets World costar, Rider Strong.

Adam had an encounter with Rider on the set of the show, where the Severance star was a guest star during season 2.

Two years ago, Adam appeared on Pod Meets World podcast and tried to hash things out with Rider.

"I don't know if you remember this, Rider. Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years. It was the season finale of season 2. The scene ends. Everyone just erupts and starts cheering," Scott recalled.

"'Hey, congratulations buddy!' And I give you a high five and I go in and hug you, and as I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like, 'Wait a second. Who the [bleep] are you?' And then you run away."

Shocked, Strong cried, "Are you serious? Why would I do that?!"

Fast forward to the present, Adam was asked by Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Gerrad Hall on a recent episode of EW's Awardist podcast about whether the beef is hashed out.

"No, we need to work it out," he quipped.

He then clarified, "No, absolutely. I mean, Rider Strong, who the awkward interaction was with, didn't even remember it. And I really, truly had been carrying it around for, it was like 30 years, because it was like 1994, '95. It's crazy."

"I feel like we addressed it. I think it's been squashed," Adam Scott insisted