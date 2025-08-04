Surprise Marvel actor confirms return to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Marvel actor confirms return to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Spider-Man 4 is set to bring back many familiar faces to the screen.

One star shared a sneak peek of their new look for the movie, confirming their return to the franchise as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Better Call Saul's Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, aka the Scorpion, is set to join the casting of the fourth installment.

Last, Mando appeared in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and was the criminal arrested by the FBI who vowed to take revenge on Tom Holland's Peter Parker in a mid-credits scene with Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton).

Teasing his scorpion tattoo on his neck and a new green suit via an Instagram update, he wrote alongside the post, "St!ng."

Additionally, the actor also posted images of the Scorpion on the app’s Stories feature however, he is not the only one with a new look.

Peter will also be rocking a brand new suit, teased in a social media post that the actor, Holland, uploaded this week.

Spider-Man: Brand New Days will be a follow up of the events of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell causing the world to forget Spider-Man's real identity and erasing all memories of Peter from those closest to him, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).