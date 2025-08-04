 
Geo News

Chris Pratt reveals how having 'strict' father shaped his parenting style

The actor shares three kids with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: daughters Lyla and Eloise and son Ford

By
Maliha Javed
|

August 04, 2025

Chris Pratt dishes on his, wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers different parenting style
Chris Pratt dishes on his, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's different parenting style

Chris Pratt shared some rare insights into his and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's different parenting style.

In a recent chat on the Monday, August 4 episode of Today, the Jurassic Park actor opened up about his upbringing and how it influences his parenting today.

Pratt revealed that he was a sensitive kid and his father was strict, so this influenced him to take care of his kids' sensitivity.

“My style is very heavily influenced by how I was raised. I was a very sensitive kid, but my dad was very tough and very strict. So I tend to be a little more mindful of the sensitivity in kids. So I’m not as tough and I’m not as strict," he shared.

However, his wife Katherine, who is the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, makes sure the kids follow the rules and remain disciplined.

“Their mom, however, Katherine, is more of the rule enforcer,” Chris noted.

And that's how Chris and Katherine "have a nice balance there.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chris Pratt shares three kids with Katherine Schwarzenegger: daughters Lyla and Eloise and son Ford.

The Garfield star is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex-partner Anna Faris.

Catherine Zeta-Jones done with husband Michael Douglas' clinginess: Source
Catherine Zeta-Jones done with husband Michael Douglas' clinginess: Source
Renee Rapp eyes number one album with ‘BITE ME'
Renee Rapp eyes number one album with ‘BITE ME'
'King of the Hill' maker on several tragedies in show
'King of the Hill' maker on several tragedies in show
Cardi B unveils new song in wild appearance video
Cardi B unveils new song in wild appearance
Kelly Osbourne pens heart breaking note to late father Ozzy fans video
Kelly Osbourne pens heart breaking note to late father Ozzy fans
Adam Scott reveals if feud with 'Boy Meets World' costar is hashed out
Adam Scott reveals if feud with 'Boy Meets World' costar is hashed out
Willem Dafoe to get major award for hit career
Willem Dafoe to get major award for hit career
Chappell Roan gives shocking update about her second album
Chappell Roan gives shocking update about her second album