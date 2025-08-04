Chris Pratt reveals how having 'strict' father shaped his parenting style

Chris Pratt dishes on his, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's different parenting style

Chris Pratt shared some rare insights into his and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's different parenting style.

In a recent chat on the Monday, August 4 episode of Today, the Jurassic Park actor opened up about his upbringing and how it influences his parenting today.

Pratt revealed that he was a sensitive kid and his father was strict, so this influenced him to take care of his kids' sensitivity.

“My style is very heavily influenced by how I was raised. I was a very sensitive kid, but my dad was very tough and very strict. So I tend to be a little more mindful of the sensitivity in kids. So I’m not as tough and I’m not as strict," he shared.

However, his wife Katherine, who is the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, makes sure the kids follow the rules and remain disciplined.

“Their mom, however, Katherine, is more of the rule enforcer,” Chris noted.

And that's how Chris and Katherine "have a nice balance there.”

It is pertinent to mention that Chris Pratt shares three kids with Katherine Schwarzenegger: daughters Lyla and Eloise and son Ford.

The Garfield star is also father to son Jack, whom he shares with ex-partner Anna Faris.