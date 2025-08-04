 
Geo News

Willem Dafoe to get major award for hit career

The honour is a tribute to Willem Dafoe's rich career in the film industry

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Willem Dafoe to receive Heart of Sarajevo
Willem Dafoe to receive Heart of Sarajevo

Willem Dafoe has a rich history in cinema, and for this, he will be honoured with the Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival.

Not only this, the Spider-Man star will share his vast experience at the event through holding a Masterclass.

His contribution to the art, the festival’s director Jovan Marjanović described, “Every time he steps in front of the camera, he demonstrates that he is a true master of his craft.”

He continued, “Whether starring in a Hollywood blockbuster or a low-budget independent film, his characters are always complex, emotional, and unforgettable.”

Willem also had Oscar nominations for At Eternity’s Gate, Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, and The Florida Project.

While he was also up for a Golden Globe for Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, At Eternity’s Gate, and Poor Things.

Recipient of two Independent Spirit Awards, the Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup, and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement, Willem also served as the artistic director of Venice Biennale’s theater department for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival will be held from Aug. 15 to 22.

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's bromance in jeopardy: Source
Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's bromance in jeopardy: Source
Junkyard star David Roach passes away shortly after marriage
Junkyard star David Roach passes away shortly after marriage
Ben Affleck furious over Jennifer Lopez's 'revenge' song lyrics
Ben Affleck furious over Jennifer Lopez's 'revenge' song lyrics
James Whale radio legend passes away at 74
James Whale radio legend passes away at 74
Courteney Cox warns Jennifer Aniston about her 'red flag' relationship
Courteney Cox warns Jennifer Aniston about her 'red flag' relationship
Sir Roger Daltrey gets honest about ‘uncomfortable' knighthood
Sir Roger Daltrey gets honest about ‘uncomfortable' knighthood
Aree Osbourne pays heartfelt homage to late father-in-law Ozzy
Aree Osbourne pays heartfelt homage to late father-in-law Ozzy
Loni Anderson died of COPD?
Loni Anderson died of COPD?