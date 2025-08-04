Willem Dafoe to get major award for hit career

Willem Dafoe to receive Heart of Sarajevo

Willem Dafoe has a rich history in cinema, and for this, he will be honoured with the Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st Sarajevo Film Festival.



Not only this, the Spider-Man star will share his vast experience at the event through holding a Masterclass.

His contribution to the art, the festival’s director Jovan Marjanović described, “Every time he steps in front of the camera, he demonstrates that he is a true master of his craft.”

He continued, “Whether starring in a Hollywood blockbuster or a low-budget independent film, his characters are always complex, emotional, and unforgettable.”

Willem also had Oscar nominations for At Eternity’s Gate, Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, and The Florida Project.

While he was also up for a Golden Globe for Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, At Eternity’s Gate, and Poor Things.

Recipient of two Independent Spirit Awards, the Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup, and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement, Willem also served as the artistic director of Venice Biennale’s theater department for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival will be held from Aug. 15 to 22.