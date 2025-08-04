Cardi B unveils new song in wild appearance

Cardi B reveals new track at WWE's SummerSlam

Cardi B is known for her style, which is quite clear on display when she made an entrance at the WWE’s Summerslam on a track which had never been heard before.



This song, reports say, is possibly from her hotly anticipated album Am I the Drama? Her wild appearance in a black, oversized, feathery dress gave a nod to her hometown, New York, as the event was held there.

“We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State! We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam,” she said to hype up the crowd. “We’re going to be talking about this forever.”

Though it was teased that the Grammy winner would throw punches, she did not get physical in the ring.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who is WWE’s Chief Creative Officer, told Billboard, “I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that. So if she wants to, I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. And then what can we expect? Who the hell knows?

He continued, "The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do, is what she’s going to do. And you’re sort of kind of just hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit there. So she’s a lot of fun to work with. Has been so far with this.”

“She’s excited to do it. I think, as everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has, you know, talked a lot about the business over the years and all that stuff and comments on it a lot," the 56-year-old added.

"So when you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see, we’ll see where that goes. But we’re thrilled to be working with her," he concluded.