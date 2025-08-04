Catherine Zeta-Jones done with husband Michael Douglas' clinginess: Source

Catherine Zeta-Jones faces storm in her marriage to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is seemingly feeling overwhelmed, as husband Michael Douglas has announced his retirement from Hollywood.

Per Radar Online, Douglas has announced his retirement from Hollywood and now spends more time with his wife, Zeta-Jones but people close to the couple shared she wants more space and feels his need to always be around her is bothering her.

An insider revealed the 80-year-old American actor and film producer's continued efforts to be with his wife are causing tension in their relationship just a few months before their 25th wedding anniversary.

"The marriage has worked best when they had space from each other. At one point, they were living in separate houses in Connecticut and Catherine loved having her freedom,” the source said.

"She's not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but knows it means they'll spend more time together and she's not going to get the quiet and peace of mind she likes. It's going to be a challenge for Catherine having Michael around so much,” they added.

Notably, Douglas, who shares two children, Dylan Michael, 24, and Carys Zeta, 22, with the 55-year-old Welsh actress, heavily depends on her for everything.

"Catherine encourages him to attend events on his own and travel, but he's not doing much of that anymore. She'd like more space, but she's not going to get it, and he'll be around needing her to take care of him,” the source noted.

"She knew the day would come with their 25-year age gap, but now that it's here, it's daunting,” the insider claimed.