Renee Rapp eyes number one album with ‘BITE ME'

August 04, 2025

Renee Rapp has taken the lead!

In this week’s race for the Official Number one album, the singer-actress is on track to score her first-ever top album with BITE ME.

Previously, Renee has also enjoyed chart success, landing in the top ten with her 2023 debut album, Snow Angel, landing on seventh in the UK.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is set to celebrate a sixth solo Top 10 LP with Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill - Live From Prague, currently on number 4.

It might just join 1992’s Amused To Death which landed number eight and its remastered 2015 edition that came in 10, 2017’s record Is This The Life We Really Want? which placed third on the charts, 2020’s Us + Them that bagged ninth place and The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux that scored the Number 4 slot in Waters’ Top 10 tally.

It is also pertinent to mention that Elvis Presley, posthumously, might get his 96th Top 40 LP with Sunset Boulevard.

As the world mourns the loss of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, the artist’s music has seen a new surge of popularity, with The Essential Ozzy Osbourne compilation expected to re-enter the Top 40 for the first time since 2003.

Finally, Taylor Swift fans have not let their idol down as in the week her former chart-topper album, Folklore, celebrates its fifth anniversary, the project might just come back into the Top 40.

