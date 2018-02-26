PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned an important meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday, sources told Geo News.



The meeting, which will be attended by provincial and federal ministers as well as NEC members, will hold discussions on a three-point agenda.

The meeting is expected to discuss development budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as increase in development budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA.

A five-year economic plan spanning from 2018 to 2023 would also be part of the agenda, sources said.

Meanwhile, Sindh minister Manzoor Wasan was inducted in the council, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. President Mamnoon Hussain approved Wasan'a appointment as NEC member.

Wasan was appointed in place of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.