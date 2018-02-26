Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned an important meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) on Monday, sources told Geo News.

The meeting, which will be attended by provincial and federal ministers as well as NEC members, will hold discussions on a three-point agenda.

The meeting is expected to discuss development budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as increase in development budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA.

A five-year economic plan spanning from 2018 to 2023 would also be part of the agenda, sources said.

Meanwhile, Sindh minister Manzoor Wasan was inducted in the council, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division. President Mamnoon Hussain approved Wasan'a appointment as NEC member.

Wasan was appointed in place of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Updated an hour ago
Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

 Updated an hour ago
KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Updated 2 hours ago
PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

 Updated 21 minutes ago
NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

 Updated 12 hours ago
PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

 Updated 15 hours ago
Lahore police arrest man for alleged torture of minor maid

Lahore police arrest man for alleged torture of minor maid

Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM