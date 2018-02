Members of the Indian film fraternity said their final farewells to legendary actress Sridevi in Mumbai on Wednesday.



Sridevi’s funeral will be held in the afternoon while a condolence meet was held in the morning which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Rekha among others.

Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira

Kajol and Ajay Devgan

Akshaye Khanna who co-starred with Sridevi in Mom

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Arjun Kapoor

Dimple Kapadia

Deepika Padukone

Aditya Roy Kapur

Rekha and Manish Malhotra

Vidya Balan

Pictures courtesy Indian Express