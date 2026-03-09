Cynthia Erivo joins Dionne Warwick on upcoming album 'DWuets'

Cynthia Erivo and music legend Dionne Warwick working together after shared admiration

Dionne Warwick is currently working on her final album, DWuets, and has reached out to her favourite musicians for collaboration.

The 85-year-old singer and actress will release the first single, Ocean in the Desert, featuring Cynthia Erivo on March 20.

The Wicked star has been vocal about her admiration for Warwick, but the upcoming duet marks their first collaboration together.

Second single from the album is also one of the special tracks on the album, because it features Kehlani with the legendary songstress, according to a Billboard report.

Warwick is also be teaming up with none other than Diane Warren for the first time, on the upcoming album and the title to the album is actually an homage to their collaboration.

Warren served as the songwriter on all the songs on DWuets, and Warwick’s son-and-manager Damon Elliott produced all the songs on the LP.

While the release date has not been revealed for the album, fans have marked March 20 as the day to get the first taste of the record.

Speaking about working with Erivo, Warwick said, “It was such a joy to be in the studio harmonizing with such a talented entertainer as Cynthia. We immediately bonded and had so much fun recording this beautiful song.”