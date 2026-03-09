 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo joins Dionne Warwick on upcoming album 'DWuets'

Cynthia Erivo and music legend Dionne Warwick working together after shared admiration

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 09, 2026

Cynthia Erivo and music legend Dionne Warwick working together after shared admiration
Cynthia Erivo and music legend Dionne Warwick working together after shared admiration

Dionne Warwick is currently working on her final album, DWuets, and has reached out to her favourite musicians for collaboration.

The 85-year-old singer and actress will release the first single, Ocean in the Desert, featuring Cynthia Erivo on March 20.

The Wicked star has been vocal about her admiration for Warwick, but the upcoming duet marks their first collaboration together.

Second single from the album is also one of the special tracks on the album, because it features Kehlani with the legendary songstress, according to a Billboard report.

Warwick is also be teaming up with none other than Diane Warren for the first time, on the upcoming album and the title to the album is actually an homage to their collaboration.

Warren served as the songwriter on all the songs on DWuets, and Warwick’s son-and-manager Damon Elliott produced all the songs on the LP.

While the release date has not been revealed for the album, fans have marked March 20 as the day to get the first taste of the record.

Speaking about working with Erivo, Warwick said, “It was such a joy to be in the studio harmonizing with such a talented entertainer as Cynthia. We immediately bonded and had so much fun recording this beautiful song.”

Piers Morgan hit with lawsuit over explosive interview
Piers Morgan hit with lawsuit over explosive interview
Did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Benny Blanco's cowboy-themed bash?
Did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Benny Blanco's cowboy-themed bash?
Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn after five weeks of disappearance
Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn after five weeks of disappearance
Jack White takes swipe against Taylor Swift for 'self-referential' songs
Jack White takes swipe against Taylor Swift for 'self-referential' songs
Christian Bale feels hysterical as 'The Bride' gets compared by 'Newsies'
Christian Bale feels hysterical as 'The Bride' gets compared by 'Newsies'
Jennifer Lopez sends out love after emotional 'single mom' admission
Jennifer Lopez sends out love after emotional 'single mom' admission
Hollywood reacts to Timothée Chalamet's negative remarks
Hollywood reacts to Timothée Chalamet's negative remarks
Lily Collins' dividing role as Audrey Hepburn receives final verdict by son
Lily Collins' dividing role as Audrey Hepburn receives final verdict by son