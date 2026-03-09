 
Piers Morgan hit with lawsuit over explosive interview

Piers Morgan talked about the lawsuit on social media and ready to face it

March 09, 2026

Natasha Hausdorff, who is the legal director of UK lawyers for Israel, is suing Piers Morgan.

She filed the case in the High Court on 23 February 2026 and all started after a heated interview last June when Mr Morgan told her that some things that she said about the Israel-Hamas conflict were “bullshit.”

Right now, the details of the case are not public so it’s not clear exactly which statements she is challenging.

But seemingly she is upset about being accused of sharing information that Mr Morgan called untrue.

Piers Morgan talked about the lawsuit on social media and seems ready to face it in court.

On 4 March 2026, he wrote on X: “BREAKING: I am being sued by @Hausdorffmedia from @UKLFI. I welcome the opportunity for an open court test of Ms Hausdorff’s defence of the Israeli Govt’s claims about its actions in Gaza, not least because it continues to bar journalists from reporting freely there.”

If the case moves forward, Mr Morgan might need to show proof that her claims were wrong.

People, however, are watching closely because the case is about free speech and how journalists report on big conflicts.

