Jennifer Lopez sends out love after emotional 'single mom' admission

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker honours her mom, sister, and more

Jennifer Lopez is honouring the women who helped her get to where she is.

The pop superstar marked International Women’s Day with a powerful tribute on Sunday, March 8 — just two days after she opened up about overcoming self-doubt as a single mother following her divorce from March Anthony in 2011.

“Here’s to the women who paved the way, the women walking beside us and the next generation rising with courage and conviction,” the 56-year-old began her Instagram tribute.

“Your strength, love and resilience shape the world in ways big and small,” she continued. “Today I’m honoring some of the women who came before me, the ones who stand beside me and the young women already stepping into their power and changing the future.”

The accompanying images featured JLo’s mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, sister Lynda Lopez, and a slate of her female colleagues, including her backup dancers and other team members.

“Happy International Women’s Day. I love you all. Tag a woman who inspired you and let her know the impact she’s had on your life,” the tribute concluded.

The message came amid Lopez’s Up All Night Las Vegas residency. During Friday night’s show, the On the Floor hitmaker opened up about the “really tough time” following her 2011 divorce.

“I was really about to give up on it all. I mean, I was a single mom with two 3-year-old twins,” she told the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. It was a piece of advice from one of her mentors, late author Louise Hay, that helped her move forward: “Always keep dancing.”