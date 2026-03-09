Jack White takes swipe against Taylor Swift for 'self-referential' songs

Taylor Swift's breakup anthems seem 'uninteresting' to Jack White

Taylor Swift’s brand of autobiographical pop songs, do not interest Jack White, and he has vowed not to write in a similar manner.

The 50-year-old musician sat down for a new interview where dismissed the pop superstar’s songwriting which stem from her experiences in romantic relationships, in addition to others.

When asked if the White Stripes frontman ever wrote about his own life, he said, “Not too much. Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don’t find interesting at all. I think it’s a little bit boring for me to write about myself,” in conversation with The Guardian.

The famous guitarist continued, “Even if I’ve had a really interesting day, I feel like I’ve already lived that, I don’t need to go through it every time I sing this song,. If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over.”

White shared that he uses a fraction of his lived experience to “morph it into somebody else’s character” adding that he “can’t really learn about myself until I put it into somebody else’s shoes.”

As is famously known, the Grammy winner finds it cathartic to sing about her painful experiences, as well as the love she has felt, or an achievement she has earned.

In Swift’s discography, fans label songs as her ex-boyfriends – calling All Too Well the Jake Gyllenhaal song, John Mayer songs, Joe Jonas song, Joe Alwyn songs, Matty Healy songs, etc.