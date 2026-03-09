Travis Kelce's retirement decision revealed amid Taylor Swift wedding plans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift plan to tie the knot this Summer ahead of NFL season

Travis Kelce seems prepared to come back for another season after his longstanding retirement rumours, but his future with the Kansas City Chiefs is reportedly not secure yet.

The 36-year-old tight end has played for 13 seasons according to his contract, and he hasn’t signed a renewed contract yet.

What it means for his career, is that Kelce can potentially come back for a 14th season and play with another team instead.

New York Giants appears to be one of the options considering the strength of the team, as well as the athlete’s convenience as he would be near his fiancée Taylor Swift’s hometown where the two tend to spend much of their time during the offseason.

As for now, Kelce’s representatives are reportedly prepared to approach multiple teams to sign him, as Dianna Russini and Jesse Newell from the Athletic claimed.

The report noted the Chiefs’ financial condition as one of the reasons behind their hesitation to renew a contract with the New Heights co-host.

“The Chiefs have limited salary-cap room this season for free agents like Kelce after signing so many of their players to long-term contracts in recent offseasons,” the analysts explained.

The final decision is expected soon, as the NFL free agency period starts on Wednesday, March 11.

It remains to be seen where Kelce stands career-wise in an already packed year, as he is expected to be getting married to Swift during the Summer.

While June 13 has been going around as the wedding date, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.