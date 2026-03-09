Iconic presenter dies unexpectedly ahead of planned return

Australian radio and TV legend Jamie Dunn has died suddenly at the age of 76.

The late icon was best known for creating the funny puppet Agro Vation from a bath mat and making generations of kids and families laugh.

Jamie first brought Agro to life on the Seven Network children’s show Wombat in the 1980s.

Later, he featured him on Agro’s Cartoon Connection, which ran for seven years during the 90s.

On top of that, he spent 16 years co-hosting the Brisbane breakfast show on B105 and became one of Australia’s longest-serving radio hosts.

His death news came just weeks after he said that he was talking to Channel 7 about bringing back a special of Agro Up Late in 2026. Reports say he passed away at his home north of Brisbane.

Longtime friend Gary Hardgrave said Jamie had woken up “not feeling too well” and went back to bed for a short rest.

However, he described Jamie as someone who loved entertaining people, making them laugh, and being around the audience.

All of his fans and colleagues have been sharing tributes online, calling him “legendary” a “big larrikin” and remembering all the joy he brought to radio, TV and generations of Australians.