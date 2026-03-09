 
Nancy Guthrie case takes new turn after five weeks of disappearance

Pacemaker data offers possible breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie search

Geo News Digital Desk
March 09, 2026

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered a new phase as investigators look at data from her heart pacemaker in hope that it could help find a clue about where she might be.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, who is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1.

She was dropped off at her home in Arizona the night before and when family members couldn’t reach her the next day, they contacted police and a large search operation began.

Now investigators are trying to track the Bluetooth signal from her pacemaker as doctors say that the device can sometimes connect to a phone to send health information.

Experts are using special tools to see if they can detect any signal that might lead them closer to her.

Dr Laurence Epstein from Northwell Health explained that a pacemaker is not a GPS tracker and its signal range is very small.

The connection between Nancy’s pacemaker and her phone stopped on February 1 when the two were no longer near each other.

Police have also shared doorbell camera footage showing a masked person standing on Nancy’s porch.

Investigators, however, believe that the person could be a man carrying a black backpack but no arrests have been made so far.

