Chappell Roan takes firm action against paparazzi hounding her in Paris

Chappell Roan speaks out against paparazzi harassment during Paris Fashion Week

Chappell Roan stood up against the invasion of her privacy when paparazzi surrounded her during Paris Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old was reportedly followed by a group of paparazzi as she was leaving the fashion show after she attended Alexander McQueen’s exhibition, and was on her way to get some dinner in private.

Despite the Pink Pony Club hitmaker telling them to be on their way, when the photographers with their cameras pointed at her, did not stop, Roan took her own phone out and began to film them.

The Grammy winner recorded a video shaming the paparazzi who were “harassing” her and “disrespecting” her boundaries.

In the now-viral video, the Good Luck, Babe! songstress says, “When you’re disregarded as a human, this is what it’s like. I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”

Turning the camera towards the people who had been filming her, Roan said, “These are all the people who are completely disregarding all of my boundaries,” and asked them to leave her alone.

While the Casual singer has not publicly spoken about the unfortunate incident, she has always been vocal about her personal boundaries as her fame skyrocketed in 2024.

Roan has used her social media platforms several times to tell her fans to be mindful of her personal space and not to dehumanise her just because she is a public figure.