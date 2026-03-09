Christian Bale feels hysterical as 'The Bride' gets compared by 'Newsies'

Christian Bale also reveals one genre of films he would never revisit

Christian Bale has expressed his feelings over comparison of The Bride with Newsies.

The 52-year-old recently played the role of Frankenstein in the new film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Dark Knight actor was surprised when a journalist compared The Bride with his 1992 musical Newsies.

“I would never have thought anybody would relate Newsies to The Bride! that’s hysterical”, reacted Bale in while talking to Buzzfeed.

However, he also pointed out that there is huge difference between the two films as Newsies was a musical and The Bride is not.

He continued, "This is something where it's just a ridiculously energetic expression, with possession.”

The Mechanist actor further confessed that he would never want to star in musical ever again.

He added, "I don't think I'll ever step foot in a musical again in my life. Of course, never say never, but almost never say never on this one.”

The role of Frankenstein was quite challenging for Christian. He opened that he used to scream like crazy every day just to release the all the restraint that he had to display on screen while sitting still for a long time.

Maggie’s directed film featured Bale alongside the creator’s brother Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessie Buckley.