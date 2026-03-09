 
Did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Benny Blanco's cowboy-themed bash?

Selena Gomez celebrated Benny Blanco's birthday in a star-studded bash

March 09, 2026

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, March 8, in a cowboy-themed star-studded party with the likes of Cara Delavigne, Ashley Park attending as guests.

The music producer, whose full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, marked his first birthday since marrying the Only Murders In the Building star, 35, and Gomez penned down a sweet social media tribute for him.

“Happy birthday my love [celebratory and red heart emoji] I love you with all my heart,” the Calm Down hitmaker wrote.

While Gomez shared many pictures from inside the party, including those of the guests, her best friend, Taylor Swift, and her fiancé Travis Kelce, were nowhere to be seen.

However, later in the day, pictures of Kelce popped up on social media which appeared to have been taken at the same party.

The Kansas City Chiefs took a selfie with one of the guests under the same pink-hued lighting as Blanco's birthday bash. 

It is not far from Swift that she managed to attend the party without getting her pictures out, as she has recently done that on many occasions. 

Although it is not officially confirmed if the Daylight hitmaker and the NFL star attended the bash, fans are more inclined to believe it. 

