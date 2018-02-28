Kailash Kher didn’t know about Zayn Malik till he sang ‘Teri Deewani’

British singer of Pakistani origin and former band member of ‘One Direction’ simply does not need any introduction, he can arguably be called a global music icon for youth.

Interestingly, Indian classical singer Kailash Kher would not agree with that, in fact, he DID NOT even know who Zayn is! (no exaggeration!)

So, the young musician had an idea to cover Kailash Kher’s mega-hit song ‘Teri Deewani’ and shared it on social media.

The rendition was an instant hit, garnering more than 799k likes on Instagram and thousands of comments.

When Kailash was asked his opinion regarding Zayn Malik’s cover, the classical singer said he had no idea who the young singer was until someone sent him the video saying: ‘Look, who sang your song’.

“I was like, ‘Kaun hai bhai? (who is he?)’ And then I went on to his Instagram and saw that he has covered the song and has over 27 million followers. That’s when I learnt about him and came to know that he is a big pop star in the West, who is a huge icon,” stated a Hindustan Times report, quoting Kher.

While Kher was still trying to acquaint himself with the young global star, who usually shares renditions of famous hits on his social media, Zayn posted another rendition of Kher’s songs, Allah Ke Bande.

But this time, Kailash Kher was ready! The Bollywood singer gave his precious feedback on the star’s attempt to dabble in sub-continental Sufi music.

“For Zayn Malik, I would suggest... we have our digital academy (Kailash Kher Academy of Learning Arts) coming up soon, where there will be a course dedicated to all our compositions, which include Teri Deewani and other superhits... [so] to know and learn the correct codes and nuances. It will help him improve his skills on such songs,” opined Kailash, according to the publication.

“Ermm, maybe Zayn did not anticipate such a sass-laden response from the maestro himself!)

It wasn’t only that, Kailash did appreciate British-Pakistani star’s cover, saying that he was ‘humbled and honoured’ that his music has struck a chord globally too.