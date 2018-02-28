Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Kailash Kher didn’t know about Zayn Malik till he sang ‘Teri Deewani’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

British singer of Pakistani origin and former band member of ‘One Direction’ simply does not need any introduction, he can arguably be called a global music icon for youth.

Interestingly, Indian classical singer Kailash Kher would not agree with that, in fact, he DID NOT even know who Zayn is! (no exaggeration!)

So, the young musician had an idea to cover Kailash Kher’s mega-hit song ‘Teri Deewani’ and shared it on social media.

The rendition was an instant hit, garnering more than 799k likes on Instagram and thousands of comments.

Tere deewani by zayn

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on


When Kailash was asked his opinion regarding Zayn Malik’s cover, the classical singer said he had no idea who the young singer was until someone sent him the video saying: ‘Look, who sang your song’.

“I was like, ‘Kaun hai bhai? (who is he?)’ And then I went on to his Instagram and saw that he has covered the song and has over 27 million followers. That’s when I learnt about him and came to know that he is a big pop star in the West, who is a huge icon,” stated a Hindustan Times report, quoting Kher.

While Kher was still trying to acquaint himself with the young global star, who usually shares renditions of famous hits on his social media, Zayn posted another rendition of Kher’s songs, Allah Ke Bande.

But this time, Kailash Kher was ready! The Bollywood singer gave his precious feedback on the star’s attempt to dabble in sub-continental Sufi music.

“For Zayn Malik, I would suggest... we have our digital academy (Kailash Kher Academy of Learning Arts) coming up soon, where there will be a course dedicated to all our compositions, which include Teri Deewani and other superhits... [so] to know and learn the correct codes and nuances. It will help him improve his skills on such songs,” opined Kailash, according to the publication.

“Ermm, maybe Zayn did not anticipate such a sass-laden response from the maestro himself!)

It wasn’t only that, Kailash did appreciate British-Pakistani star’s cover, saying that he was ‘humbled and honoured’ that his music has struck a chord globally too.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt team up for new Tarantino movie

Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt team up for new Tarantino movie

 Updated 4 hours ago
´The Looming Tower´ brings 9/11 intel failures to TV

´The Looming Tower´ brings 9/11 intel failures to TV

 Updated 16 hours ago
India bids tearful farewell to Bollywood superstar Sridevi

India bids tearful farewell to Bollywood superstar Sridevi

 Updated 20 hours ago
Indian media’s ‘reprehensible’ coverage of Sridevi’s death sparks outrage

Indian media’s ‘reprehensible’ coverage of Sridevi’s death sparks outrage

Updated 22 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan's video of playing cricket with kids as Kareena, son look on is just adorable

Saif Ali Khan's video of playing cricket with kids as Kareena, son look on is just adorable

Updated 24 hours ago
Advertisement
Bollywood celebs say farewell to Sridevi

Bollywood celebs say farewell to Sridevi

 Updated yesterday
Oscar nominees ride publicity bounce at box office

Oscar nominees ride publicity bounce at box office

 Updated yesterday
Shakira pays 20 mn euros to Spain taxman: report

Shakira pays 20 mn euros to Spain taxman: report

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM