Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘betray' their former positional with attacks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have damaged their reputation with unhealthy practices

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have utterly disappointed the Royal Family with their constant attacks.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are seemingly looking for peace offering with King Charles, have deeply hurt their family across the pond.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams writes for Express: “It is disgraceful their six-hour documentary for Netflix, ‘Harry and Meghan’, contained such bitter attacks on the Commonwealth. This was a betrayal of their former key positions in the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.”

“King Charles has always kept the door open for Harry, who visited him as soon as he heard of his cancer diagnosis, though they met only briefly. They may meet again next week,” he added.

The expert continued: “However, he clearly felt that the attacks on the Royal Family, including Queen Camilla, in his memoir Spare and in the interviews he gave promoting it, were unforgiveable. He rightly evicted them from Frogmore Cottage, their domicile in Britain.”

“Further attacks on the Royal Family are, for obvious reasons, out of the question. However the Sussexes support in America has been low in recent polls. It is their fault that the rift in the Royal Family, which they caused, will undoubtedly overshadow the 10th anniversary of Invictus,” noted Mr Fitzwilliams.